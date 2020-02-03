Home Entertainment Kannada

Kashmira Pardeshi to make Kannada debut opposite Nikhil Kumar ? 

Apparently, the actor who has done films in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi, has been approached 
for Vijay Kumar Konda’s upcoming directorial

Kashmira Pardeshi

By Express News Service

Vijay Kumar Konda of Gunde Jaari Gallanthaindhe fame will be making his Kannada directorial debut in a film starring Nikhil Kumar. It bankrolled from January 31 when the team started shooting for it. Touted to be a sports drama, the film is made under Lahari Production in association with T-Series. The buzz is that Kashmira Paradeshi, who has been seen in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films, will be seen playing the heroine in this yet-to-titled-film. 

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, along with Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, and Tapsee Pannu, has also established herself in Tamil with Sivappu Manjal Pachai starring Siddharth, a Marathi film called Rampaat, and a Telugu film, Nartanasala, where she was paired opposite Naga Shaurya. This will be her first Kannada film, and she is likely to star opposite Nikhil Kumar. After several rounds of discussions with various artistes, the team is said to have finalised on Kashmira Pardeshi. However, an official announcement is yet to be made from the producer’s end. 

Sampada to play second female lead in Nikhil’s sports drama 
Meanwhile, the makers have roped in Sampada to play the second female lead. An actor who has made a name on the small screen with Mithuna Rashi, is now making a transition to the silver screen. Sampada will be featured as the daughter of a CEO, and will be participating in the shoot along with Nikhil. The untitled film has music scored by Arjun Janya.

Vijay Kumar Gunde Jaari Gallanthaindhe Nikhil Kumar

