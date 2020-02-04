Nishvika Naidu backs out of Shashank’s Upendra-starrer film

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shashank’s upcoming project with Upendra has undergone a script change, leading to the exit of the film’s heroine, Nishvika Naidu. The team had officially confirmed that the latter would be a part of the film, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth of Birbal Trilogy fame, during the script pooja, which was held on August 15 last year.

Upendra

Preparations are underway and the makers are getting ready to start the project from February-end after Upendra completes his schedule with Buddhivantha 2 and Ravi Chandra. However, according to a source, though Nishvika was excited to work with Shashank and Upendra, and was waiting for the project to start, she decided to back out due to delay in the shooting, and issues with dates. Also, the earlier script written by Shashank was a social drama.

The fresh story, conceived by the directo for Upendra, is said to have a solo heroine. Whether it is set in the same backdrop is yet to be made known by the makers, who have also not revealed whether Rukmini will remain a part of the project. Nishvika is currently busy with a line up of films, including Gentleman, which will be released this week. This will be followed by Ramarjuna, starring Anish Tejeshwar, for which she has a few days of shooting left. The actor will later be joining the Gaalipata 2 team. The film, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, stars Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar, and has her playing a pivotal role.