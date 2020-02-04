Shivarajkumar-starrer Bhajarangi 2 release date pushed ahead due to fire accident on set

By Express News Service

The release date of Bhajarangi 2, starring Shivarajkumar, has been advanced due to the fire accident that happened on the sets on January 16. “The shooting of the commercial entertainer had to be completed by January, and the film was scheduled to have a summer release. It has now been delayed,” says director Harsha, who is planning to resume the shooting schedule from February 15.

The makers had completed 80 per cent of the schedule and were in its last phase when the accident occurred. The art department is currently recreating the whole set-up at Mohan B Kere studio. “They took 26 days when they created it the first time. Now, they may take less time, as the metal frames are not damaged, and we have retained them. This will help them speed up the job,” he adds. To ensure safety, the team is taking adequate precautions. “We are making sure we have a fire engine throughout the schedule. We are taking all kinds of measures to safeguard the property as well as the people who will participate in the shoot,” says Harsha.

The makers have to complete around 16 days of talkie portions, and a four-day schedule that will be shot outside India, for which they are yet to finalise the location. The film sees the collaboration of Shivarajkumar and Harsha for the third time, and is the fourth project of Jayanna Combines with the Century Star. It features Bhavana in the female lead for the second time. The duo had worked together in Tagaru. Harsha has also brought in new faces, which is said to be among the film’s highlights. Bhajarangi 2 has Arjun Janya’s music and J Swamy’s camerawork.

Meanwhile, Shivanna, who will take part in the shoot of Bhajarangi 2 from mid-February, will start shooting for RDX. The film, directed by Ravi Arasu, under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, will go on the floor on February 19, and the actor will simultaneously work on the two projects.