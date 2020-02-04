Vinay Rajkumar wraps shoot for '10'; not ready to hang boxing gloves yet

Home Entertainment Kannada

The film featuring Anusha Ranganath as the female lead has Karm Chawla also doubling as the cinematographer.

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Vinay Rajkumar has quietly wrapped the shooting for his upcoming sports drama, 10, directed by cinematographer-turned-director Karm Chawla. The actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, has now developed a passion for this game, and is not ready to hang the boxing gloves even after finishing the shooting. “The shooting was going well and we didn’t want to jinx it by making noise and revealing any details before we completed it,” says Vinay, who is looking forward to starting the dubbing for the film, which he plans to take up after the editing process is over.  

Playing a boxer was a whole new experience, says Vinay, who trained for the role for 5-6 months before the film went on floors. “I have developed a passion for boxing now, and I still practise it, even though I am done with the film’s shoot. Even now, I enter the ring for at least three days a week. The sport has become a part of my life,” says Vinay, for whom boxing has brought about total transformation. “I used to exercise for three hours, and one-and-a-half hours used to go into boxing. I also followed a strict diet. All this helped me transform myself, and it was very organic,” he says.

Talking about his association with Karm Chawla, Vinay says they have been good friends and were discussing prospects of working together over the last two years, which finally came through with 10. “He was associated with me for my previous film, Run Antony, and worked for half the film, when we got associated. He had told me about the script two years ago, and we kept discussing the subject. He was making the story better, and was also looking for the right kind of collaboration. He discussed the story with producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, who liked the story, and the three of us were on the same page,”
explains Vinay.

10 is now in the post-production stage, and according to Vinay, the production house and the director are yet to decide on the release date. “It may be out in the next 2-3 months,” he says.

