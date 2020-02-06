Making 'Mathe Udbhava' has given me the utmost satisfaction in my film career: Kodlu Ramakrishna 

By Express News Service

Mention his 1990 classic, Udbhava, to senior director Kodlu Ramakrishna, and he recalls a line from a critic’s review that had said, ‘One of the rare films seen in Indian cinema’. The movie became the talk of the town. After 30 years, the director is now back to recreating history with Mathe Udbhava. The political satire, starring Pramod, Milana Nagaraj, Rangayana Raghu, Avinash, and Mohan, will be among the handful of releases hitting theatres on February 7. “As a writer and director, making Mathe Udbhava has given me double the excitement,” says Kodlu Ramakrishna, adding that Udbhava was a classic film that was liked by the audience. “However, Mathe Udbhava is a mass entertainer, and I have gone by the taste of today’s cine-goers. It will come with elements of love, action, and emotions,” he says. The film has V Manohar’s music.

Kodlu Ramakrishna

The director reveals that five years of research went into conceiving the story of Mathe Udbhava, and it was mae on popular demand. “I have mirrored today’s society in my film, which also highlights the present political scenario, and a few incidents that have taken place over the last five years,” says Kodlu Ramakrishna. “Making this film has brought the utmost satisfaction in my film career. Expect a climax that nobody would have imagined,” he adds.

‘Blessed to play an updated version of legendary actor Anant Nag in Mathe Udbhava’: Pramod

Actor Pramod considers Udbhava, starring Anant Nag, as a masterpiece, and feels blessed to be getting to play an updated version of the legendary actor in the sequel. “I was looking for a role that would bring me out of the innocence I showed in Premier Padmini, and was searching for some character, which was more energetic. It came to me through Mathe Udbhava. Going by the director’s previous work, I was initially sceptical about whether I should take it up, thinking that Kodlu Ramakrishna might still go by the old school of thought. But surprisingly, the director, who has brought in the essence of Udbhava, has incorporated mass appeal, which also blends with comedy,” he says.

‘I was not born when Kodlu Ramakrishna’s Udbhava was released’: Milana Nagaraj

Working with Kodlu Ramakrishna was a whole new experience for Milana Nagaraj, who says she was not even born when the director’s film, Udbhava, was released. She wanted to approach it with a fresh mindset. “The director’s narration changed my perception about the film. I was bowled over by Kodlu Ramakrishna’s energy, and that’s one of the reasons I accepted the project,” says Milana Nagaraj, who gets to play two shades — an actress and a politician — in the film. “Another advantage of working with a director like Kodlu Ramakrishna is that he gives working space to actors. Even though he is a senior director, he doesn’t carry an ego and brings in a lot of good vibes,” she adds.