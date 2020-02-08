Suman Ranganath replaces Pooja Kumar in Kabadadaari

By Express News Service

During the launch of Sibiraj’s Kabadadaari, the Tamil remake of Kavaludaari, it was announced that Pooja Kumar would be playing the role that Suman Ranganath did in the original. Now, it has been announced that Suman will be playing the role herself as Pooja had to leave for the US due to a personal emergency. Suman, who predominantly works in Kannada, made her Tamil debut Pudhu Paattu, alongside Ramarajan, and was last seen in Arrambam.

Also starring Nandita Swetha, Nasser, and Jayaprakash, the film is in the final stages of production with 20 days of shooting left. Produced by Lalitha Dhananjayan for Creative Entertainers and Distributors, the film is directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy of Sathya fame.