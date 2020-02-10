Home Entertainment Kannada

On the cards, a Shivarajkumar film with Vijay Milton

Another interesting news about this film is that the director is keen on bringing Shivanna and Dhananjay back together on screen after Tagaru.

By Express News Service

Cinematographer-director Vijay Milton, who is currently working in Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru as the DOP, is rumoured to be simultaneously getting ready with a project for Shivarajkumar. The filmmaker has been apparently discussing a film with Hattrick hero for quite some time, and even narrated the script to him, which has got a green signal from the star.

The DOP, who is currently shooting the song sequences for Pogaru, will soon start working on the new project. This will be the Century Star 124th film. The actor is currently shooting for his 122nd film, Bhajarangi 2, and he will follow it with RDX, directed by Ravi Arasu and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. Shivanna has decided that his 125th movie will be Bhairathi Ranagal, made under his home banner, Sri Muthu Creations, and directed by Narthan. He was in the process of finalising his 124th project, and Vijay Milton’s movie fills the gap. 

Another interesting news about this film is that the director is keen on bringing Shivanna and Dhananjay back together on screen after Tagaru. The duo shared a good rapport in Suri’s directorial, playing the hero and the antagonist, and Vijay Milton wants to bring out that magic again. Apart from the two, the film will have another hero, but the details are yet to be revealed. Vijay Milton is known for his critically-acclaimed films in Tamil — Goli Soda, and he followed  it with 10 Endrathukulla, Kadugu and Goli Soda 2.  He made his mark in Sandalwood as DOP with Attahasa. If all goes as planned, his project with Shivanna will mark his directorial debut in Kannada.

