Shivaji Surathkal  to have international screening too

By Express News Service

Shivaji Surathkal all set to hit theatres on February 21, will also have screenings across the globe. The investigative thriller will be released on February 22 in five cities of Australia, and will also have a London premier on March 8. The makers are also in talks with distributors in the United States, Canada, Singapore and South Africa. The film is directed by Akash Srivatsa, who is also associated as editor along with Srikanth, and is produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda under the banner of Anjanadri Cine Creations. “Going by the rushes, the production house is confident about the product, and the entire team is sure that it will suit the global audience. We are releasing it with subtitles,” says Akash, who is overwhelmed with the positive feedback he is getting with the film’s trailer.

“The comments are encouraging, and have further boosted the confidence,” he says. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the story, and shows Ramesh Aravind getting into a Sherlock Holmes kind of a character, and entering the fictitious place, Ranagiri, while investigating a murder. How Shivaji Surathkal, who is facing an internal as well as external conflict, cracks the case is the plot of the movie, which will be out on the occasion of Shivaratri.

Akash also reveals that talks are on to remake Shivaji Surathkal in other languages. “The film has a universal appeal, and is made for all kinds of audience. However, discussions are still in the preliminary stages,” he adds. The film, which has been written by Akash along with Abhijit YR, also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Narayan. Music is by Judah Sandy, while cinematography has been handled by Guruprasad MG.