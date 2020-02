By Express News Service

Director Prabhu Solomon’s Haathi Mere Saathi, which will be his first trilingual film, is all set to release on April 2nd. The film, titled Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu, will star Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

A new poster from the team features Rana standing in front of an elephant and screaming.

The poster also confirms that his role is named as Bandev. Also starring Shriya Pilgaonkar, Zoya Hussain and Paras Arora, the Tamil version will also star Vishnu Vishal and Robo Shankar.