Love Mocktail with a chocolate bar

BENGALURU: It’s official. The leading pair of Love Mocktail – Krishna and Milana Nagaraj – have confirmed their relationship. The duo made the announcement at a media conference organised to celebrate the success of their latest film on Monday. The couple, who played the lead roles in the new release, have been in a relationship for five years. According to Milana,  the two met on the sets of their first film, Nam Duniya Nam Style, in 2013.

“We did not share screen space at that time, and connected with just hi and bye. Krishna later proposed marriage, in 2015, but I took time,” she revealed. “A lot of bonding happened between us when I would travel a lot for commercial shoots, and he would drop and pick me from the airport. We worked together in Charlier, and our third film was Love Mocktail, which we jointly produced,” shared Milana, adding, “Our parents have met, and given their consent.

They have now left us to decide when we want to get married.”
Krishna too made a candid admission, saying, “Love, for me, was a calculated move. I was looking for that girl with whom I can settle for life, and I saw it in Milana,” he said. “Though we knew each other, it was on May 9, 2015, that I proposed to her. I did it by offering her a chocolate bar. Milana has stood by me, irrespective of the flops I have had in my career, and I am happy to spend the rest of my life with her,” Krishna added. The two are yet to decide on their marriage plans.

