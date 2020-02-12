Home Entertainment Kannada

Raveena Tandon has 'always been fan of South Indian cinema' 

Raveena Tandon, who is currently shooting in Mysuru for KGF Chapter 2, is making her comeback to Kannada cinema.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Twenty years after her foray into Kannada cinema, Raveena Tandon is now making a comeback with KGF Chapter 2.

Twenty years after her foray into Kannada cinema, Raveena Tandon is now making a comeback with KGF Chapter 2.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Twenty years after her foray into Kannada cinema, Raveena Tandon is now making a comeback with KGF Chapter 2. She still remembers the lines, ‘Mast Mast Hudugi Bandlu Nodu’, of the song from Upendra, which marked her debut in Kannada in 1999, during this chat with CE.

“Even though I don’t recall the way I got the film, I remember everything about the shoot for Upendra — the character I played, the locations where we shot. And that’s what I have been discussing with KGF director Prashanth Neel. I told him how phenomenal that film was, and how amazing it was to work with Upendra because he is such a genius. It was so much fun,” says the Bollywood actor, who is currently on the sets of the Yash-starring period drama in Mysuru.

Reports of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena being part of the sequel started creating a buzz soon after KGF Chapter 1 was released. Raveena reveals that the two were, in fact, part of the first film in a sense.

“KGF Chapter 1 features our characters, but we didn’t begin shooting till KGF Chapter 2 started. The build-up of our characters happened in KGF Chapter 1. It is great to not be around, but still make your presence felt,” she chuckles, adding, “I had already heard the script of KGF Chapter 1 and it was fabulous, and the movie also turned out fantastic. So both Sanju and I looked forward to being part of KGF 2. But honestly, neither of us was sure how much of us would be there in the sequel nor how it would develop.”

KGF, with its pan-Indian appeal, has become a brand today, says Raveena. “KGF is so edgy. It’s new-age cinema that is fantastically executed. Just look at Yash, his onscreen presence is unbelievable. I was blown away when I watched KGF Chapter 1,” adds the actor, who says she has always been a fan of South Indian cinema.

“I mentioned this to director Prashanth Neel too. I wish I had got more interesting offers after Upendra, but people were under the impression that I was very busy with Hindi movies. I was busy, but I would have considered doing more South Indian films too.”

She continues, “Also, when I started, the Bollywood industry was a little more disorganised than it is now. It has now become very professional. Those days, we were doing 30-day schedules at one time and dates were all over the place. On the other hand, people in South India were doing one film at a time. I managed to do a few Telugu movies, a couple of Tamil films, and one in Kannada. It has always been a great experience working in the South.”

The actor joined the KGF Chapter 2 sets last Saturday, and since she knows people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannada cinema Raveena Tandon KGF Chapter 2 Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Video
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp