Srinivas to start shooting for 'Old Monk' from today 

By Express News Service

The shooting of MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial, Old Monk, to set to start on Wednesday, before which the makers will hold the muhurath.



The film’s launch will be attended by Dhruva Sarja, who will sound the clapboard, and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who will switch on the camera. The film features Srinivas in the lead role.

The story is about a typical bachelor, and his love life. It has Aditi Prabhudeva paired opposite the actor, along with senior actors like S Narayan and Ramakrishna as part of the cast.



This apart, over 100 artistes, whom the actor-director had selected through auditions, will be part of the project.



RJ-turned-director Srinivas started his directorial career with Topiwala, and followed it with Srinivasa Kalyana.

His last outing was Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni. Old Monk will have music scored by director Saurabh Vaibhav, while cinematographer Bharath Parashuram is also coming on board.