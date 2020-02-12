Home Entertainment Kannada

Srinivas to start shooting for 'Old Monk' from today 

The film’s launch will be attended by Dhruva Sarja, who will sound the clapboard, and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who will switch on the camera.

Published: 12th February 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial is titled Old Monk.

MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial is titled Old Monk.

By Express News Service

The shooting of MG Srinivas’ upcoming directorial, Old Monk, to set to start on Wednesday, before which the makers will hold the muhurath.

The film’s launch will be attended by Dhruva Sarja, who will sound the clapboard, and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who will switch on the camera. The film features Srinivas in the lead role.

The story is about a typical bachelor, and his love life. It has Aditi Prabhudeva paired opposite the actor, along with senior actors like S Narayan and Ramakrishna as part of the cast.

This apart, over 100 artistes, whom the actor-director had selected through auditions, will be part of the project.

RJ-turned-director Srinivas started his directorial career with Topiwala, and followed it with Srinivasa Kalyana.

His last outing was Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni. Old Monk will have music scored by director Saurabh Vaibhav, while cinematographer Bharath Parashuram is also coming on board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Srinivas Sandalwood Old Monk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Video
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp