Behind the scenes of Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger

One look at director Suri’s body of works, and one can see all experimental and unconventional attempts. He is making another such film called Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Through this film, he also introduces a new lot of technical crew, including one of the youngest talents in Sandalwood — Amritha K Bhargav, who has teamed up with Suri as a writer, and has also written the screenplay of the film. The art department is being handled by Malla, who has worked with Suri since Duniya days. The film is based on the underworld and is set against a family backdrop.



Shekar S, (DFD) who has previously worked with the director in Kendasampige and Tagaru, is taking the responsibility of cinematography. The film marks the debut of producer Sudhir KM, and has Charan Raj scoring the music. Ahead of the release on February 21, CE talks to the budding talents -- the writer, art director, and cinematographer -- who share their experience of working in PMT.

Suri is a good mentor: Writer Amritha Bhargav

Amritha K Bhargav, who likes to be called Amri always had a penchant for writing. Wanting to start her journey in filmmaking, especially direction, she landed at director Suri’s office. "I had known Suri’s body of works, and also aware that he is quite famous. I popped into his office, asking for a job. However, he did not give me work in the first instant, and I did not lose hope. After three years of my attempts, he got to know that I was serious and keen to work with him. He enquired about me, and asked, ‘Ooru sutkondu barbeku’, I need to travel around the place. He told me to go around and come back after observing the surroundings, as it will help me understand the world better. I did just that, and it did reveal the world better to me and helped me in penning my thoughts," explains Amritha Bhargav, adding, “Later, Suri met my father before he thought of taking me on board as an associate with him.”

About why she was particularly keen to work with Suri, Amritha says, “There are a few directors who hire around 10 assistants, and ask us to refer to Korean films, and take content from there. But Suri doesn’t work that way. That’s one of the reasons, I wanted to work under him, as it will help me learn. He too told me the experience that he faced while doing Duniya, and why he asked me to go around and observe ‘life’ before starting the job,” she says.

Apart from her role as a screenplay writer for PMT, Amritha has also taken the responsibility of designing the costumes for the film. "The first day of the shoot was a bar sequence, and he gave the script to me. I gave my ideas and penned a few lines and dialogues on the spot, which matched these thoughts, and eventually, he developed faith in my work. That’s how my journey started," she says.

Amritha also plans to direct a film and is getting prepared. "I am in the process of writing the stories. I hope to take my career forward under Suri’s guidance, whom I consider as one of the most disciplined directors I have come across," she says.

Suri has chosen original locations for PMT: Art director Malla

Art director Malla has worked with Suri since the time the director did Duniya, that it helped him get a clue of Suri’s preference, and what he expects from the art department. He has previously worked with art directors Shashidhar Adapa and Suresh Bhaganavara, and PMT will be his first individual project.

“Suri is a director who plans mostly everything on the spot, and has no pre-set notions. I would be unprepared. The job would start right at the time when he would discuss the scene and the backdrop, when we would go hunting for the properties in and around the shooting area,” says the art director, adding that for Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Suri has mostly chosen original locations like market, houses, and natural surroundings.

“Suri, the director, is a painter and artist too, and he would often reinvent himself when it comes to designing the atmosphere. Even a regular house will get a whole new look with his artistic sensibilities,” says Malla.

PMT demanded lively presentation: Shekar

Cinematographer Shekar’s association with Suri began as an associate with Kenda Sampige, and PMT will be his first film as the DOP. "I had worked in a channel for a reality show, and actor Rajesh Nataranga introduced me to Suri during Kendasampige. That’s when I started my journey with the filmmaker. I always had an interest in handling the camera, and Suri had seen my body of works - corporate videos, ad films, and video albums - and took me under his wing. He liked the way I go with the frames, which he saw in his last film, Tagaru, and decided to put me in charge of handling the cinematography of PMT," says Shekar.

"Whether as an associate director or cameraman, I have understood that Suri has never had a regular pattern of filmmaking, and that has helped me in picturisation too," he adds.

PMT, which is a crime story is also a family subject, and Shekar says he has tried to reach Suri’s expectations. "Since I knew his sense of frames, it helped me match his thought. I never considered it a difficult job, since I knew the director’s style of making. PMT’s script demanded a lively presentation. Suri’s was particular that the texture and mood should go with the time, and accordingly, the picturisation was done," he says.