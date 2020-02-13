Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram audio launch to be celebrated in grand fashion

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who is overwhelmed with the response he is getting for his latest outing, Gentleman, is gearing up for his next outing, Inspector Vikram. The film is directed by Narasimha and produced by Vikyath VR, and the team is coming up with a mega audio launch in Hubbali on February 14. The event will be celebrated as Prajwal’s 30th project and will have Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjay, Ashika Ranganath, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant Deepika Das as guests.

The film has generated a lot of interest due to Darshan’s presence in a pivotal role. The Challenging Star will be essaying the role of the freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh. The commercial entertainer will also feature Raghu Mukherjee as an antagonist for the first time. Inspector Vikram, which features Bhavana as the female lead, has Anoop Seeling composing the music while cinematography is by Naveen Kumar and art direction is by Satish and Srinivas.