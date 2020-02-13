Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram audio launch to be celebrated in grand fashion

The event will be celebrated as Prajwal’s 30th project and will have Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjay, Ashika Ranganath and Aditi Prabhudeva as guests.

Published: 13th February 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Prajwal Devaraj in 'Inspector Vikram'

Prajwal Devaraj in 'Inspector Vikram'.

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj, who is overwhelmed with the response he is getting for his latest outing, Gentleman, is gearing up for his next outing, Inspector Vikram. The film is directed by Narasimha and produced by Vikyath VR, and the team is coming up with a mega audio launch in Hubbali on February 14. The event will be celebrated as Prajwal’s 30th project and will have Ramesh Aravind, Daali Dhananjay, Ashika Ranganath, Aditi Prabhudeva, and Bigg Boss Season 7 contestant Deepika Das as guests.

The film has generated a lot of interest due to Darshan’s presence in a pivotal role. The Challenging Star will be essaying the role of the freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh. The commercial entertainer will also feature Raghu Mukherjee as an antagonist for the first time. Inspector Vikram, which features Bhavana as the female lead, has Anoop Seeling composing the music while cinematography is by Naveen Kumar and art direction is by Satish and Srinivas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Inspector Vikram Inspector Vikram audio launch Vikyath VR Narasimha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
Video
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp