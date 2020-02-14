Excited to experiment with the cult character of a village belle in 'Madagaja': Ashika Ranganath

By Express News Service

Seems like 2020 is looking bright for Ashika Ranganath, who has got into a good space, and has a handful of good projects in her kitty.

The actor, who is doing Suni’s Avatar Purusha starring Sharan, and Pavan Wadeyar’s Raymo featuring Ishan in the lead, is now also excited to be a part of Madagaja -- a film directed by Mahesh Kumar of Ayogya fame that will have her paired opposite Sriimurali for the first time.

A lot of buzz was going around about who would be the heroine, and finally, Ashika seems to have fit the bill.

Sharing her happiness about bagging the project, she says, “Certain projects and characters give you the thrill as soon as you get to know the story, the role, and the team you will be working with. And this is one such project, where I felt that way the moment I was approached, and later, when I came on board.

"The fact that I was picked among quite a few heroines, and the director’s wish to experiment with that cult character of a village belle, brought in a whole lot of excitement for me. Of course, add to it the star value that Sriimurali holds, a good production house like Umapathy Films, a director who has had a successful debut and a technically strong team -- all in one project -- and I feel thrilled,” says Ashika, adding that it will also help her learn a lot.

The character to be played by Ashika in Madagaja is something she has not played before, and she is already anxious about how people will accept her in the new avatar.

“The best part is that I get to play a strong role in a star’s film, which is usually not the case. The look and makeover will give a fresh take to the character, as well as my performance,” she says.

Director’s take

Director Mahesh Kumar, who shared the first look of the actor with CE, says, “I was looking particularly for a Kannada actor who can play the cult village girl, and Ashika Ranganath perfectly fit my visualisation of this raw character in Madagaja. While her role is set against a village backdrop, Sriimurali will be playing a character residing in North India.” It is an action-packed sentiment drama.

The muhurath of the film is planned for Shivarathri on February 20, and the first scheduled will begin in Varanasi.