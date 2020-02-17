Pogaru team says ‘cheers’ with new song

By Express News Service

Songs centred on booze are always popular on charts, whether they depict happy times or sorrowful moods. One such track is coming from Pogaru. The team of the film, directed by Nanda Kishore, has recently completed a song that is all about drinking. The track features the lead pair, Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, and was shot last week. The lyrics Bande Barthaale have been written by music director Chandan Shetty along with lyricist and director Chethan Kumar.

It was choreographed by director-choreographer A Harsha. The makers are now left to shoot two more songs, which will be completed by the end of February. Pogaru is produced by BK Gangadhar and boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Dhananjay as the antagonist, besides Mayuri, Ravishankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap playing prominent roles. Another highlight of the commercial entertainer will be international bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas and Jo Linder, who will appear in the climax. Pogaru has Vijay Milton cranking the camera. It is currently in the post-production stage, and is likely to have an April release.