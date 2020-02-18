Director Srinivas Raju to make his OTT debut with an underworld subject

By Express News Service

Srinivas Raju, the director known for making the Dandupalya series, is getting back in action. The filmmaker is planning to take up three projects and is also foraying into the OTT field. His first web series is said to be based on the gangster theme.



“Titled Garadi Mane, the series will be made in Kannada and will span three seasons. The story deals with the underworld scene that existed for 30 years between 1960s and 1990. It which will be dubbed in all the south Indian languages,” says a source, adding that the an official announcement will be made soon.



The makers are now planning to approach actors across the southern states and Mumbai.

Srinivas is simultaneously gearing up to start with three projects, and all of them will be made in Kannada and Telugu.



Currently, the director is in the last phase of shooting 18+ Cinema, mostly consisting of newcomers. Srinivas will follow it with a thriller and a love story.