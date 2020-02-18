Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Srinivas Raju to make his OTT debut with an underworld subject

The Kannada web series, titled Garadi Mane, is set between 1960 and 1990.

Published: 18th February 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Director Srinivas Raju

Director Srinivas Raju

By Express News Service

Srinivas Raju, the director known for making the Dandupalya series, is getting back in action. The filmmaker is planning to take up three projects and is also foraying into the OTT field. His first web series is said to be based on the gangster theme.

“Titled Garadi Mane, the series will be made in Kannada and will span three seasons. The story deals with the underworld scene that existed for 30 years between 1960s and 1990. It which will be dubbed in all the south Indian languages,” says a source, adding that the an official announcement will be made soon.

The makers are now planning to approach actors across the southern states and Mumbai.

Srinivas is simultaneously gearing up to start with three projects, and all of them will be made in Kannada and Telugu.

Currently, the director is in the last phase of shooting 18+ Cinema, mostly consisting of newcomers. Srinivas will follow it with a thriller and a love story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandalwood Dandupalya Kannada Films Srinivas Raju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
Video
What does BJP's future look like?
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp