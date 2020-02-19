Priyan Anand is looking forward to work with Shivanna in next

By Express News Service

Priya Anand, who made her Kannada debut with the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara is set to star in Shivarajkumar’s RDX, directed by Ravi Arasu. This will be the actor’s third outing in Kannada after Orange.



“In my career, I have been very fortunate to pick up a lot of languages, and if I do one or two more Kannada films, I will be able to dub for myself. This is something I am looking forward to,” says Priya.

“After making my debut alongside such a big star and a reputed production house in Raajakumara, I always had a special space for Sandalwood in my heart,” says the actor, adding, “Even in RDX, I will be associating with Sathya Jyothi Films, one of the most prestigious production houses, and a sensible director Ravi Arasu.

I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour. I have heard wonderful things about him. I met the actor at the Raajakumara audio launch and was amazed to experience his humility. He is also such a good dancer,” she says.