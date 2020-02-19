Priyan Anand is looking forward to work with Shivanna in next
'I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour' says actor Priya Anand who made her Kannada debut with the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara.
Priya Anand, who made her Kannada debut with the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara is set to star in Shivarajkumar’s RDX, directed by Ravi Arasu. This will be the actor’s third outing in Kannada after Orange.
“In my career, I have been very fortunate to pick up a lot of languages, and if I do one or two more Kannada films, I will be able to dub for myself. This is something I am looking forward to,” says Priya.
“After making my debut alongside such a big star and a reputed production house in Raajakumara, I always had a special space for Sandalwood in my heart,” says the actor, adding, “Even in RDX, I will be associating with Sathya Jyothi Films, one of the most prestigious production houses, and a sensible director Ravi Arasu.
I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour. I have heard wonderful things about him. I met the actor at the Raajakumara audio launch and was amazed to experience his humility. He is also such a good dancer,” she says.