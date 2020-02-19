Home Entertainment Kannada

Priyan Anand is looking forward to work with Shivanna in next

'I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour' says actor Priya Anand who made her Kannada debut with the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Priya Anand

Actor Priya Anand

By Express News Service

Priya Anand, who made her Kannada debut with the Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Raajakumara is set to star in Shivarajkumar’s RDX, directed by Ravi Arasu. This will be the actor’s third outing in Kannada after Orange.

“In my career, I have been very fortunate to pick up a lot of languages, and if I do one or two more Kannada films, I will be able to dub for myself. This is something I am looking forward to,” says Priya.

“After making my debut alongside such a big star and a reputed production house in Raajakumara, I always had a special space for Sandalwood in my heart,” says the actor, adding, “Even in RDX, I will be associating with Sathya Jyothi Films, one of the most prestigious production houses, and a sensible director Ravi Arasu.

I am so looking forward to working with Shivanna, and feel it is an honour. I have heard wonderful things about him. I met the actor at the Raajakumara audio launch and was amazed to experience his humility. He is also such a good dancer,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannada Priya Anand Puneeth Rajkumar Raajakumara Sandalwood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
Video
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp