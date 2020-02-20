Actor Dhananjay is 'inked in red' in 'Popcorn Monkey Tiger'

Home Entertainment Kannada

The colour red which represents ‘blood’ has become a part of the character portrayals played by Dhananjay on the silver screen.

The colour red which represents ‘blood’ has become a part of the character portrayals played by Dhananjay on the silver screen. While he established himself as an antagonist, Daali, in Tagaru, the actor has managed to get the audience into a tizzy with Seena, his character in upcoming film, Popcorn Monkey Tiger.

“The colour red is a common link in my recent films. Bloodshed has become a part of the world,” asserts Dhananjay, about his character, which is presented against a mafia backdrop in Suri’s directorial.

Quiz the actor as to whether the aggressive characters are working in his favour, and he says, “Definitely.”

Taking the examples of  Hollywood films, or that of any superstar who has essayed a gangsta role, and it has worked well for them. Whether it is Al Pacino, Robert De Niro or our own Kannada actors like Shivarajkumar, the underworld or mafia-based subjects and characters have always drawn interest. The audience can experience any kind of life, but not everybody can experience the underworld, and that tends to create curiosity, and brings a set of cine-goers to theatres.

He goes on to add, “It is a character, and directors think I can justify them. For me, it is about learning and unlearning. Each phase of cinema teaches you that.”

Daali, the character created by Suri in Tagaru, took his career graph to another level and helped him get a variety of roles. Will people forget Daali after watching Seena?

“This character will have the intensity of Daali, but the philosophy, approach and thought process of Seena will be different. The director has come up with something different in Popcorn Monkey Tiger,” he says.

How do Dhananjay and Suri connect? “People who don’t mind keeping an open mind can work with Suri. One needs to be focused and alert. When you surrender to a good director, they will explore the best in you. From my end, I like uncertainty, and Suri is a director who springs surprises with his unique stories and characters,” says Dhananjay, adding, “The film is neatly presented, and all I can say at present, is that Popcorn Monkey Tiger will linger in the mind of the audience.”

Niveditha  Devika goes through a lot of in life, and how each experience changes her and how she reponds to it, is told through my character. Suri is a spontaneous director. He is more of a painter, who splashes colour, resulting in different shades and strokes. As the painting progresses things take shape.

Amrutha Iyengar 

Popcorn Monkey Tiger was not a film, it was an experience and learning process. It was a dream to work with Suri sir. His challenges actors to do their best. Popcorn Monkey Tiger has a very special place in my heart and will always remain the best experience of my entire cinema career. Sumithra is a reflection of every middle-class woman. It took days to come out of the character as it was highly emotional.

Sapthami Gowda

Big fish or little fish, everybody is required to keep the balance in the food chain. Similarly, all the characters came together to make Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Working with director Suri sir has given me confidence and the drive to take up  acting as a career.

