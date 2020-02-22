Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan-starrer Roberrt to see simultaneous release in Kannada, Telugu

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be a bilingual in Kannada and Telugu. The announcement was made by producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda at a film’s launch on Thursday.

Published: 22nd February 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be bilingual in Kannada and Telugu.

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be bilingual in Kannada and Telugu.

By Express News Service

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be bilingual in Kannada and Telugu. The announcement was made by producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda at a film’s launch on Thursday. The makers are planning to have a simultaneous release in the two languages.

The content created by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, coupled with the Challenging Star’s mass appeal, well works for the Telugu audience too, and so discussions are said to be on with filmmakers in Tollywood. 

Darshan’s previous outing, Kurukshetra, had also seen a multilingual release. The makers of Roberrt are deliberating upon releasing it in other languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, according to a source.

The emotional thriller features Asha Bhat as the female lead. The ensemble cast consists of Jagathi Babu, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete and Ravi Kishan, who are playing prominent roles in the film. Arjun Janya is composing the music while cinematography is by Sudhakar S Raj.

Roberrt is likely to be released on April 9, during the Good Friday weekend. It is now in the post-production stage, and will soon be presented to the censor board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Roberrt Sandalwood Kannada Films Tharun Kishore Sudhir Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
Video
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp