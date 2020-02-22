Darshan-starrer Roberrt to see simultaneous release in Kannada, Telugu

By Express News Service

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be bilingual in Kannada and Telugu. The announcement was made by producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda at a film’s launch on Thursday. The makers are planning to have a simultaneous release in the two languages.



The content created by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, coupled with the Challenging Star’s mass appeal, well works for the Telugu audience too, and so discussions are said to be on with filmmakers in Tollywood.

Darshan’s previous outing, Kurukshetra, had also seen a multilingual release. The makers of Roberrt are deliberating upon releasing it in other languages, including Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, according to a source.



The emotional thriller features Asha Bhat as the female lead. The ensemble cast consists of Jagathi Babu, Ravi Shankar, Devaraj, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete and Ravi Kishan, who are playing prominent roles in the film. Arjun Janya is composing the music while cinematography is by Sudhakar S Raj.



Roberrt is likely to be released on April 9, during the Good Friday weekend. It is now in the post-production stage, and will soon be presented to the censor board.