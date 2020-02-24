Ganesh-Suni’s film titled Sakath

By Express News Service

The shooting of Ganesh and Suni’s commercial entertainer kick starts on February 24 with a simple muhurath. The film, jointly produced under the banner of KVN and Suprith Productions, brings back the Chamak pair. The film has been titled Sakath.

It is said to be a romantic drama that revolves around a present-day reality show and court case. The shooting is starting in Bengaluru, and will also mark the debut of of Surbhi in Kannada cinema. The actor is paired opposite the Golden Star. Music director Judah Sandy and cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje, who worked on the duo’s previous film Chamak, are coming together once again for Sakath.