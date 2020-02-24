Suri to bring in a hilarious twist with 'Kaage Bangara'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Suri had earlier announced his plans of making Kaage Bangara, which was initially considered an installment of the Kendasampige trilogy.

'Kaage Bangara'

A still from the film 'Kaage Bangara'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The recently-released Popcorn Monkey Tiger  gave a clue about the director’s next outing, which features Poornachandra Mysore and Prashanth Siddi in lead roles; makers are planning to release the film later this year

Director Suri had earlier announced his plans of making Kaage Bangara, which was initially considered an instalment of the Kendasampige trilogy. However, the film could not take off and he planned to shelve the project, as it did not find the right kind of producers. But the release of Popcorn Monkey Tiger has brought this movie back to life, thanks to a few sequences and credits included in the Dhananjay-starrer film.  The sequence featuring Poornachandra Mysore and Prashanth Siddi as Bablu and Haav Rani, who are carrying a bag full of money, the lines that read, ‘Let’s burn the city’, and the logo of Charlie Chaplin give a clue about Suri’s next and have raised the curiosity level amongst the audience.

Though Suri had given up on Kaage Bangara, viewers’ demand has helped in the revival of the project. Now, Suri and his team have come with a theme and started work on it. They aim to bring out the film in 2020 itself. 

“The script is ready and we can start the shooting. However, we didn’t want to shift our mood from Popcorn Monkey  Tiger and waited until its release. The preparation work is going on, and we will start shooting as soon as we finalise the locations,” says the director. Talking about the various actors who will be part of the cast, he adds, “While Poornachandra Mysore and Prashanth Siddi will be playing the lead roles, the character of Mooga, played by Goutham, will be among the few characters from Popcorn Monkey Tiger who will spill over to Kaage Bangara.”  

‘Let’s burn the city,’ and the Charlie Chaplin logo explain the genre of the film, says Suri, who wants to end the series with a hilarious twist. “With Kaage Bangara, I will be letting go of the anger and cruelty that was shown in Popcorn Monkey Tiger and will come out clean with laughter. The way Charlie represented humour through his body language is what I would like to bring out through my lead characters, which will give the audience ROFL moments,” says the director, who also reveals that the theme song, Maadeva in Popcorn.., which came as an invitation will be used in full force for Kaage Bangara.

“The entire technical crew who worked in Popcorn Monkey Tiger will be working for Kaage Bangara,” he adds. Suri is evaluating the response coming for Popcorn.. in a positive way. “I am liking these mixed reactions about my latest release, which I feel is good. I can’t satisfy everyone. Having said that, the thought that people think that I have something to say through my films is a good feeling, and that is something I will never give up till the end of my career,” says Suri.

