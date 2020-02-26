Home Entertainment Kannada

225 films from 60 countries to roll out in BIFFES

What’s considered the annual ball for movie buffs in the city –  the Bengaluru International Film Festivals (BIFFES) – is all set to roll out its 12th edition starting today.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru International Film Festivals

Bengaluru International Film Festivals (Photo | Twitter)

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

What’s considered the annual ball for movie buffs in the city –  the Bengaluru International Film Festivals (BIFFES) – is all set to roll out its 12th edition starting today. Organised by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, the festival, during which over 200 movies will be screened, will be held from today and will go on until March 4. The festival will kickstart after the inauguration by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa at Sri Kanteerva Indoor Stadium. Promising to be a star-studded evening, the list of the chief guests for the ceremony include Kannada actor Yash, yesteryear actor Jayaprada, film producer Boney Kapoor and singer Sonu Nigam. 

More than 225 films from 60 countries will be screened at four different venues across the city – PVR cinemas, Orion Mall, Navarang Theatre in Rajajinagar, Dr Rajkumar Bhavana in Chamrajpet, and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari 2nd Stage. “The festival will open with the Iranian black comedy, Cinema Khar, written and directed by Shahed Ahmadlou, which includes a donkey as a character. In fact, this movie was also screened at the opening of Marché du Film, which is a part of the Cannes Film Festival, considered one of the largest film markets in the world,” says Suneel Puranik, chairman of Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy. 

Israeli drama, Golden Voices, by director Evgeny Ruman shows the journey of the tale of two Russian film dubbing artistes who migrate to Israel after the fall of the Soviet Union. It will be the closing film at the week-long festival. 

While there are a wide-spread of films, there will also a competitive section under the categories Asian, Indian, Kannada  and Kannada Popular Entertainment. Movies centred around various countries like Germany, Philippines and Australia are also listed. A retrospective of multilingual actor Anant Nag and Russian auteur Andrei Tarkovsky is also scheduled to be screened. “In an effort to give a platform for movies made in lesser-known Indian dialects, there is a category called Unsung Incredible India. The festival also has a special section called Biopics, which includes documentaries and features made on writers, artistes, musicians etc.

“The jury has decided the list for the festival, keeping movie making and storytelling skills in mind. Most of the movies that are going to screened have travelled to different film festival. It’s been featured in major international film festivals of Berlin, Cannes, Venice, Toronto, Goa etc,” says Puranik. The winner of the competition will declared on the closing event of the festival which will be held at Vidhana Soudha, on March 4 and the awards will be handed over by Vajubhai Vala, Governor of Karnataka. 

Now showing
Cinema Khar (Persian)
Pain and Glory (Spanish)
An Officer and a Spy (French)
Parasite (Korean)
Les Misérables (French)
Corpus Christi (English)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru International Film Festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas as death toll continues to rise
Video
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and workers participating in 'peace march' towards Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)
Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai are all brothers: Congress at peace march in Delhi
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp