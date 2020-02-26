'777 Charlie' heroine Sangeetha Sringeri bags 'MariGold'

By Express News Service

777 Charlie heroine Sangeetha Sringeri is all set to romance Diganth in MariGold. The film, directed by Raghavendra M Naik, has her playing the female lead in the upcoming comedy thriller.

The actor, who made a transition from teleserials, made her silver screen debut with A+, has a handful of good projects. Sangeetha, who is currently taking part in the shooting of Rakshit Shetty-starrer, directed by Kiranraj, will be joining the sets of MariGold from March 5, when the makers plan to take the film on floors.

The film is produced by Raghuvardhan and has Sampath of Kavaludaari fame, Yash Shetty and Sudhee on board. The makers have also finalised the technical crew and accordingly Raghu Niduvalli will be penning the dialogues with Veer Samarth composing the music, and Vikram More choreographing the action stunts.