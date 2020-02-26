Home Entertainment Kannada

Duniya Vijay’s 'Salaga' to see Ugadi release

Actor Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut Salaga is all set to hit theatres for Ugadi.

Published: 26th February 2020 11:51 AM

Duniya Vijay

Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

The action commercial entertainer was initially planned for February 23, however, the team wants to cash in on the festive buzz, and are getting ready with their film which will release in theatres on March 27.  The film, which is now in the post-production stage, has music director Charan Raj working on the re-recording. 

This is producer KP Sreekanth’s second venture after Tagaru.  The film will see Sanjana Anand paired opposite the actor, and also features Dhananjay as a cop. The other cast members comprise Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty. With Masti penning the dialogues, the film has Shiva Seena cranking the camera. 

