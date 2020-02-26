Home Entertainment Kannada

NBW against Rakshit Shetty

A city court has issued non-bailable warrants against Kannada film actor and director Rakshit Shetty and music director Ajaneesh Loknath, in connection with a Copyright Act case.

Published: 26th February 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has issued non-bailable warrants against Kannada film actor and director Rakshit Shetty and music director Ajaneesh Loknath, in connection with a Copyright Act case. The case is related to allegedly copying a song from the Kannada movie ‘Shanti Kranti’ Kannada without the consent of Lahari Recording Company, which holds the rights of the music, and using the same for Rakshit Shetty starrer ‘Kirik Party’ in 2017.

The company had filed a case against Paramvah Studios Pvt Ltd, Shetty and Loknath. The court had issued summons to them and as they did not appear before the court, the 9th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court issued non-bailable warrants against them, on Tuesday.Shetty said, “My advocates are handling the case and I don’t want to comment as it is a legal issue.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas as death toll continues to rise
Video
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and workers participating in 'peace march' towards Gandhi Smriti in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS/ Parveen Negi)
Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Issai are all brothers: Congress at peace march in Delhi
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp