NBW against Rakshit Shetty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has issued non-bailable warrants against Kannada film actor and director Rakshit Shetty and music director Ajaneesh Loknath, in connection with a Copyright Act case. The case is related to allegedly copying a song from the Kannada movie ‘Shanti Kranti’ Kannada without the consent of Lahari Recording Company, which holds the rights of the music, and using the same for Rakshit Shetty starrer ‘Kirik Party’ in 2017.

The company had filed a case against Paramvah Studios Pvt Ltd, Shetty and Loknath. The court had issued summons to them and as they did not appear before the court, the 9th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court issued non-bailable warrants against them, on Tuesday.Shetty said, “My advocates are handling the case and I don’t want to comment as it is a legal issue.”

