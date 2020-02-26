VFX work in 'Thurthu Nirgamana' takes 11 months

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With the release of Hemanth Kumar’s 'Thurthu Nirgamana' just a month away, there is a lot of buzz surrounding this film, including the title, posters, teaser and rushes. The coming-of-age film, which comprises a star cast, will see the lead being played by actor-singer Sunil Raoh.Explaining the film’s title, which means emergency exit, director Hemanth Kumar points out that the VFX in the film is one of the biggest highlights, which the team has worked on for 11 months.

“Thurthu Nirgamana is a fantasy film with a blend of magic realism. It goes along with the character played by Sunil Raoh, who travels to many places. Reality and surrealism blur in his life for which we have used a lot of VFX,” says Hemanth, who doesn’t want to compare the visual effects with that in films like Baahubali.

Sutra and I-VFX (director Nitin Anand and supervisor -- Indrajith Unni Pulliath) are associated with the visual effects, which are both quirky and modern. “The effects support the emotional crux of the story and is in sync with situations,” says Hemanth, adding that for the film they have invested a lot of time.

“Even the VFX team was happy that Thurthu Nirgama to get involved artistically, and were kicked to watch the film. In addition, the makers set up a planetarium since they couldn’t shoot in the real location,” he says Hemanth, who has worked with Hemanth M Rao in Godi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, is marking his directorial debut with this film, made under Kumar and Kumar Films, and jointly produced by Bharath Kumar and Hemanth Kumar L in association with Shylaja Pictures and Sharath Bhagavan.

With Prayag Mukundan handling the camerawork of Thurthu Nirgamana, the film’s music is directed by Dossmode, while the sound designing as been done by Niraj Gera and Pranit Purao. The DI and colouring is done by Xavier Joseph at Prime Focus Media. The film also feature Samyuktha Hegde, Raj B Shetty, Rishi, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Hitha Chandrashekar and Amrutha Ramamurthy in the cast.