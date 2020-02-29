Home Entertainment Kannada

'I have a good plot for Kirik Party 2': Rakshit Shetty

Rakshit Shetty told City Express, 'Thanks to Velu, I have a good plot to take off  KP2. I will work on the project once  I am done with Punyakoti and Richie.'

Published: 29th February 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty has announced the making of Kirik Party 2.

By Express News Service

A recent announcement from Rakshit Shetty about the making of Kirik Party 2, has brought cheers to his fans. “I had no certain plans of KP2 until now, but I certainly got a perfect plot now... #KirikParties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight...,” read a tweet by Rakshit.

He told City Express, “Thanks to Velu, I have a good plot to take off  KP2. I will work on the project once  I am done with Punyakoti and Richie.”

The actor, who is currently shooting for director Kiranraj’s 777 Charlie, is also working on the script for his next projects.

“This was the last day in Kodai. After ten days of writing PunyaKoti and brainstorming for Richie, none of us wanted to leave that place. It was a break after three years. I wish I had 10 more days there,” he says.

Without wasting time, the actor will be packing his bags to resume shoot for 777 Charlie, which will be done in Gujurat, Rajasthan and Punjab in a 15-day schedule.

