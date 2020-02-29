Home Entertainment Kannada

Ramesh Aravind's Shivaji Surathkal goes places

Shivaji Surathkal, distributed through Radical Frames, will also release across India, including Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Coimbatore.

Published: 29th February 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 09:47 AM

Ramesh Aravind

Ramesh Aravind

By Express News Service

Viewers are giving a thumbs up to Shivaji Surathkal, which hit theatres on February 21. Ramesh Aravind who plays the lead as investigative officer, is overwhelmed with the positive feedback he has been getting for the film and his role. Shivaji Surathkal also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Narayan, and is in its second week in more than a 100 theatres across Karnataka.

The crime thriller, which is already out in Australia, will soon be travelling to other parts of the world. Ravi Kashyap, the producer of the director’s previous film, Badmash, has acquired the rights, and he will be releasing the crime thriller in almost 20 cities of the USA.

A premier show has been organised by the distributor in Europe, and plans are on to release it in Sweden and Canada.

All these releases will happen in the month of March, says the director, who also reveals that he is getting inquiries for remake rights.

“The producer and I have been receiving calls from filmmakers, who wants to remake the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. However, we are still at the initial stages of discussion, and will confirm this once we have an formal agreement,” says director Akash Srivatsa.

