Rishab Shetty stars in and as 'Cowboy Krishna'

The cameo character, which the actor played in  Rakshit Shetty’s Avane Srimannarayana, will now be developed into a full-fledged role.

Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s next will take a leaf from his role as Cowboy Krishna, which he played in Rakshit Shetty’s latest film, Avane Srimannarayana. The actor, who was seen in a cameo performance with no dialogues, has grabbed attention for his unique look and style. So much so that the director-actor will now give a whole new shape to the character of Cowboy Krishna.

This is going to be a high budget fantasy drama to be produced by HK Prakash, who has previously produced Rangitaranga, and got associated with Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah for ASN. Along with Rishab Shetty, the Seven Odds team, comprising the writers of Avane Srimannaryana, are said to be involved in writing the script of Cowboy Krishna.

While Rishab will face the camera in this film, the team is yet to decide on the director. The makers, who have gauged the popularity of Cowboy Krishna, have quickly registered the title. However, the project will take off only after Rishab completes his prior commitments. The actor is at present focusing on his upcoming directorial, Rudraprayag.

The film, made under the Jayanna Combines banner, features Anant Nag in the lead role, along with Gulshan Devaiah and Shraddha Srinath in the cast. The director, who is also taking up acting projects, has in the pipeline Bell Bottom 2, Antgoni Shetty, and a yetto- be-titled film to be directed by his associate.

