Actor Sudeep sports his signature avatar for 'Kotigobba 3'

The team of the film, directed by Shiva Karthik, is now left with one song sequence to shoot 

04th January 2020

Kannada actor Sudeep

By Express News Service

The New Year has begun for Sudeep with Kotigobba 3, which is now in the last stages of the shooting process. CE has got hold of the latest still from the film, which features the actor in his signature avatar. The picture is from the latest song, which has been filmed against a colourful backdrop in Bengaluru. The team is now left with one song sequence to shoot for the movie to be completed.

Meanwhile, the makers, who are busy with post-production work, plan to start the dubbing process in the coming week. The franchise took off from the Vishvuvardhan-starrer Kotigobba, with its sequel, Kotigobba 2, getting released in 2016. The story of Kotigobba 3 has been penned by Sudeep himself, and the film, directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu, has been shot in many foreign locations, including Serbia, Thailand and Malaysia.

The action entertainer marks the Kannada debut for a couple of actors, including Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivadasani. The film also stars Shraddha Das, Ravi Shankar and Tabla Nani. Arjun Janya has composed the music, while Shekhar Chandru is the DOP. Even though Kotigobba 2 was a bilingual film made in Kannada and Tamil, the makers are currently going only with the Kannada release of Kotigobba 3. Though a release date is yet to be fixed, Kotigobba 3 is expected to be out in summer.

