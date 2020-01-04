Pavan Wadeyar reveals rock star Ishan in 'Raymo'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Pavan Wadeyar, who is in the last stages of shooting for Raymo, revealed the first-look poster of Ishan on Friday.

Pavan Wadeyar, who is in the last stages of shooting for Raymo, revealed the first-look poster of Ishan on Friday. In his second outing, the actor flaunts the rock star avatar, which is said to be on the lines of his character in the musical love story coming from the Googly director. The look of Ishan, who plays a singer and guitarist, has been stylised by Chetan.

The actor had to undergo an image makeover and also underwent special training to handle the double deck guitar, which according to the director, is coming to limelight for the first time in Kannada films. Pavan Wadeyar is riding on huge expectations with Raymo, and that also raises the bar for Ishan. The film features Ashika Ranganath in the female lead role, and also has music director Arjun Janya and Pavan Wadeyar coming together for the first time. Vaidy is cranking the camera for the film, which is produced by CR Manohar. 

Madhoo plays doctor in Raymo
Madhoo, who made a comeback in Sudeep-starrer Ranna, has been appearing in Kannada films on and off. The actor had previously worked in Naanu Mathu Varalakshmi, Seetharama Kalyana and Premier Padmini, and will now be seen in Raymo. She is playing the role of a doctor, and has completed shooting for her part. The film also features Sharatkumar in a pivotal role. Raymo has been shot in parts of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Sirsi and Yellapura. The team recently completed an important schedule in South Africa. It will also be filmed in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

