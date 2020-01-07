Home Entertainment Kannada

Pramod Shetty plays lead in Sachin Shetty’s 'Ondu Shikariya Kathe'

Pramod Shetty, who came to limelight as a character artiste, is raising the bar for himself.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:06 AM

Pramod Shetty

Pramod Shetty

By Express News Service

Pramod Shetty, who came to limelight as a character artiste, is raising the bar for himself. The actor was last seen as the antagonist, Thukaram, in Avane Srimannarayana. He will next appear on the screen in the lead role in the upcoming film, Ondu Shikariya Kathe, directed by Sachin Shetty. This the debut directorial venture of the latter, who has gained experience working under P Seshadri.

“The story revolves around a writer, who is a loner residing in Theerthahalli. What leads this writer to turn into a hunter is the theme of Ondu Shikariya Kathe, which falls in the category of the suspense thriller genre,” says the debutant director, adding that the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Apart from Pramod Shetty, the cast comprises Prasad Cherkady, Siri Prahlad, Abhimanyu Prajwal, MK Mata and Sripriya.

Ondu Shikariya Kathe is jointly produced by Rajeev Shetty and Sachin Shetty, and has music composed by Sean Gonsalves, Sanath Balkur and Yogesh Gowda cranking the camera.

Pramod Shetty Ondu Shikariya Kathe

