Puneeth Rajkumar and Dhruva Sarja unveil Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman trailer

By Express News Service

A double dhamaka emerged for the makers of Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gentleman, with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Action Prince Dhruva Sarja unveiling its trailer on Monday. The film, directed by Jadesh Kumar, is the first production venture of director Guru Deshpande.

The riveting storyline revolves around the lead character, who suffers from the sleeping beauty syndrome -- he sleeps for 18 hours, and his activity is limited to six hours a day.

This apart, the story also exposes the drug Menafar, which is mostly used in the women’s egg trafficking, which is also said to be the film’s highlight.

With Nishvika Naidu playing the female lead, the film stars Sanchari Vijay in the role of a cop. Ajaneesh B Lokanath has scored the music, while Sudhakar Shetty has handled the cinematography. Prajwal Devaraj, who is coming up with a film after one-and-a-half years, has created a lot of curiosity with Gentleman, which is likely to hit theatres in the last week of January.