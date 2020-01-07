Home Entertainment Kannada

Puneeth Rajkumar and Dhruva Sarja unveil Prajwal Devaraj’s Gentleman trailer

The riveting storyline revolves around the lead character, who suffers from the sleeping beauty syndrome -- he sleeps for 18 hours, and his activity is limited to six hours a day.

Published: 07th January 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Puneeth Rajkumar and Dhruva Sarja at the trailer launch

By Express News Service

A double dhamaka emerged for the makers of Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Gentleman, with Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and Action Prince Dhruva Sarja unveiling its trailer on Monday. The film, directed by Jadesh Kumar, is the first production venture of director Guru Deshpande.

The riveting storyline revolves around the lead character, who suffers from the sleeping beauty syndrome -- he sleeps for 18 hours, and his activity is limited to six hours a day.

This apart, the story also exposes the drug Menafar, which is mostly used in the women’s egg trafficking, which is also said to be the film’s highlight. 

With Nishvika Naidu playing the female lead, the film stars Sanchari Vijay in the role of a cop. Ajaneesh B Lokanath has scored the music, while Sudhakar Shetty has handled the cinematography. Prajwal Devaraj, who is coming up with a film after one-and-a-half years, has created a lot of curiosity with Gentleman, which is likely to hit theatres in the last week of January.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajwal Devaraj Gentleman Puneeth Rajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
Video
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp