Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James to start rolling from January 19

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

James brings together Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and director Chethan Kumar, and has been in the news since the project and title were announced. The action commercial entertainer, which has created hype right from the pre-production stage, will now go on the floor from January 19. According to a source, the team is drawing last-minute details and will start the first schedule in Bengaluru.

James produced by Kishore Pathikonda, and will be the first project that the actor-director will do together. The makers have so far only confirmed the technical crew, and music director Charan Raj has been brought on board. It is also being said that they are on the verge of finalising cinematographer Shreesha Kuduvalli. The latter has previously worked with director Chethan Kumar in Bahaddhur and Bharjari. “However, except for the lead actor, the rest of the star cast is yet to get finalised,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Puneeth Rajkumar’s next, Yuvathanaa, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, is in the last stages of shooting. The team will resume with one song sequence, which is planned from January 8. The film, which brings the duo together again after blockbuster hit, Raajakumara, will see Sayyeshaa playing the

Power Star’s romantic interest. Besides them, the film made under the banner Hombale Films also stars a host of actors, including Dhananjay, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, and Prakash Raj.Along with Yuvarathnaa, James will be another film to look forward from Puneeth Rajkumar in 2020.