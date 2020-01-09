Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar take Window Seat

The two heroines share screen space with hero Nirup Bhandari in Sheetal Shetty’s directorial.

By Express News Service

Nirup Bhandari has completed shooting for the film directed by Sheetal Shetty, which has a working title, Window Seat. Now, the latest news is that Sanjana Anand and Amrutha Iyengar are starring as the female leads in the romantic thriller.

Both of them are sharing screen space with the Rangitaranga hero for the first time. Sanjana Anand, who came to limelight with her debut, Chemistry of Kariappa, is one of the busiest actors in Sandalwood now, with projects like Salaga in her kitty.

The film marks the directorial debut of Duniya Vijay and Shokiwala that stars Ajay Rao. Amrutha Iyengar, who is waiting for the release of Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger, has completed shooting for Love Mocktail, directed by Krishna and Shivarjuna.

She is also a part of Dhananjay-starrer Badava Rascal, which is currently being filmed.

Now the two will be working with a female director in Window Seat. Sheetal Shetty, a former anchor and actor, has previously directed two short films, and this will be her first feature film.

The team of Window Seat has been hush-hush about the project, and an official confirmation is yet to be made about the film, and details of the star cast and technical crew.

