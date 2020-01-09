Trikona to be released with different screenplays in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu

By Express News Service

Writer Rajashekhar is drawing cine-goers’ interest with his upcoming film, Trikona, directed by Chandrakanth. The title represents ‘three’, and the film will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. There are three different screenplays for each language.

Rajashekhar, who has previously directed films like Barfi, Parole, and Amruthavani, says the story of Trikona will be film’s highlight.

“The subject line is all about testing human patience, which is close to reality. How people of different ages, ranging from 25 to 60 years, experiment with patience is the crux of Trikona,” he says. The film comprises well-known actors like Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Suresh Heblikar, and Sudharani. However, the makers have brought in different technical crew for each language, including the music director, cinematographer, and editor.

Trikona is being made under the banner of Police Praki Production. The trailer was released recently, and the team is now ready with the first copy. Trikona is expected to be out in theatres in February.