Raghavendra battles odds, bags ‘Best Actor’ at Karnataka State Film Awards

For almost 15 years, he was away from the spotlight. But when he returned, Raghavendra Rajkumar did it with aplomb.

Published: 11th January 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: For almost 15 years, he was away from the spotlight. But when he returned, Raghavendra Rajkumar did it with aplomb. The 55-year-old actor, who was out of the movie scene after a life-threatening stroke, was declared ‘best actor’ for his role in ‘Ammana Mane’ in the State Film Awards which were announced by the government on Friday.

The second son of late Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar, a career in movies was the first choice for Raghavendra, who is fondly called Raghanna. Starting off as a child actor in 1974, he featured in lead roles in 1988 and acted in 19 movies till 2004. He later moved to producing movies.In a cruel twist of fate, Raghavendra suffered a stroke while working out on a treadmill in 2013. He was diagnosed with a blood clot in the brain and underwent surgery. The actor was unable to walk or speak properly and kept away from Sandalwood. He later went to Singapore for further treatment.

The recovery took six long years, but he was unable to work like earlier. Even as he was fighting his own handicaps, his mother Paravathamma Rajkumar, who was his pillar of strength, died in 2017. “A few months later, when we were still coping with the loss, Nikhil Manju, the director of ‘Ammana Mane’ came to me with the story, urging me to play the lead role, but I hesitated. In fact, I told him not to waste money on me. But he insisted and had a lot of hope on me. I am so grateful to him for bringing me back to the movies after 15 years. I got the first ever award of my life in my second innings,’’ he said.

My confidence was broken before this movie happened: Raghavendra 

I was in a bad shape and my health was poor. I was not able to stand on my own and my confidence was broken. But then this movie happened”, he said. In the movie, he plays the role of a partially paralysed boy whose life revolves round three women — his mother, wife and daughter. It was shot mostly in Bengaluru.Almost everyone in the Rajkumar family have won national awards, except for Raghavendra, though he had started acting since the age of nine.

His father Rajkumar won 11 State awards which is a record, his brothers Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar too have won many awards. His sister Poornima too has won the ‘best child actor’ award while his own son Vinay Raghavendra Rajkumar won the South Indian International Movie Awards in 2016. “I have attended many award functions, including the one where my father was conferred the Dada Saheb Phalke award.

This award, which came after my battle with heath issues, is really special for me,” he told The New Indian Express.Raghavendra says he is more confident now. He has three more movies lined up for release this year — ‘Pogaru’ with Dhruva Sarja, ‘Ward Number 11’ and ‘Shree’. And his message to those coping with health issues — “Do not lose hope, work till you can.’’

And The  Awards Go To...
First Best Film: Aa Karaala Ratri
Second Best Film: Ramana
Third Best Film: Ondalla Eradalla
Best Actor: Raghavendra Rajkumar (Ammana Mane)  
Best Actress: Meghana Raj (Iruvudellava Bittu)

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp