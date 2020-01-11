Sathish Ninasam gears up for 'Godhra'

By Express News Service

Sathish Ninasam will start 2020 with Godhra. The film, directed by Nandish, also features Shraddha Srinath. The team is now left with one song to shoot, which introduces the hero, and it will be filmed in February. Meanwhile, the makers are preparing to reveal the first-look motion poster on Monday. They will then launch the teaser on January 17.

Nandish was associated with director Jacob Verghese before he turned into an independent feature film director. The film was extensively shot in natural surroundings, like heavy rain and forest, which took time. Among the locations where various scenes were captured are spots in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Kurnool, Sakleshpur, Haasan, and Bengaluru.

One song and a few scenes were also shot in Malaysia. The story of Godhra, which means war, is set in a fictional place. Two music directors — Judah Sandy and Karthik — are handling the compositions while cinematography is by Shashi Kumar.