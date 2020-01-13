Home Entertainment Kannada

'Gentleman' remake rights in demand

Gentleman, directed by Jabesh Kumar, also tackles the subject of the drug Menafar, which is mostly used in women’s egg trafficking.

A still from the film.

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj-starrer Kannada film Gentleman, which is scheduled to be released on January 31, is creating a lot of pre-release buzz, with offers flowing in for its remake in Tamil, and Telugu. The film’s trailer, which was released last week, has caught the attention of the audience as well as filmmakers from other languages who have liked the storyline and concept of the film. Actor Saikumar and Sonder (Simbu’s manager) have enquired with director-turned-producer Guru Deshpande for the remake rights in Telugu and Tamil, respectively. 

“Saikumar sir said he was impressed by the trailer and the unique concept. He will be coming after Sankranthi to discuss the remake in Telugu. I was told that there is a Tamil film by Vishal in which the protagonist goes to sleep whenever he is in shock. But our story is about a person who sleeps for 18 hours a day. The story is woven around mafia, and the Tamil filmmakers have found the thriller aspect special, which is why they have approached us,” says Gurudeshpande. “Other filmmakers have also shown interest, and a final call will be taken after we hold discussions with the producers and distributors,” he adds. 

Gentleman, directed by Jabesh Kumar, features Nishvika Naidu as the female lead and Sanchari Vijay in a pivotal role. It has Ajaneesh B Loknath's music while cinematography is by Sudhakar Shetty.

