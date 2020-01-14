Home Entertainment Kannada

Saru makes his directorial and acting debut with comedy film Pursothrama

Nagathihalli Chandrashekar Institute made a couple of short films and music albums before deciding to become a feature film director.

A still from the film Pursothrama.

By Express News Service

In his first attempt on the big screen, titled Pursothrama, debutant director Saru, who is simultaneously facing the camera, is all set to take the audience on a laughter ride by bringing together Ravi Shankar Gowda, Shivaraj KR Pete and Kuri Prathap for a comedy film. Saru, who got trained at director

“The title of Pursothrama refers to people who know how to kill their time. I have brought people of three different generations, who have the same mindset, in the movie,” he says.

The film is made under the banner of Manasa Devi Production, and is scheduled to be released on February 7. It has music composed by Suddho Roy, while Kiran Kumar is cranking the camera.

