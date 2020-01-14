Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudeep to launch audio of director and actor Krishna’s 'Love Mocktail'

The film’s cast also consists of Rachana, Abhi, and Kushie in prominent roles.

Published: 14th January 2020

A still from Love Mocktail

By Express News Service

Sudeep, who gave a voice-over to the trailer of Love Mocktail, will be the chief guest at the audio launch, which will be held on January 16. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Krishna, and also features Milana Nagar and Amrutha Iyengar as the female leads. An interesting fact about Love Mocktail is that music director Raghu Dixit came on board only after the shooting of all the six-song sequences was complete, reveals Krishna.

“The tracks created for Love Mocktail mostly go with montage, and I shot the sequences along with the other regular talkie portions. It was only later that I edited the scenes to synchronise them with the tunes composed by Raghu Dixit,” explains the actor-director, adding that for his upcoming film, which is based on a journey, he felt that the songs should be part of the story.

“Usually, viewers tend to take a break during the songs. So, here I have made sure that the songs are part of the story, and go with the flow. That’s why I shot the scenes and sat for the song recording with Raghu Dixit, who blend the tunes as per the scenes,” says Krishna. 

The film has received a U/A certificate. It has Shree Crazy Minds as the cinematographer and editor.  The film’s cast also consists of Rachana, Abhi, and Kushie in prominent roles.

