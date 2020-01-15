Kotigobba 3: Sudeep to set the screen on fire

Home Entertainment Kannada

The first look motion poster of Sudeep’s upcoming film Kotigobba 3 was released for Makara Sankranti.

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The first look motion poster of Sudeep’s upcoming film Kotigobba 3 was released for Makara Sankranti and it is clear that the actor is going to set the screens on fire. Along with the look, the powerful tagline  — The lion is back and roars again — has created excitement among the fans. 

'Kotigobba 3' first look poster.

Kotigobba 3 marks the directorial debut of Shiva Karthik. The film, produced by Surappa Babu, will be presented by Rockline Venkatesh. The story written by Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2020.

Ashika Ranganath makes a special song appearance in Kotigobba 3

Kotigobba 3 is in its final stages of shooting in Bengaluru, and according to a reliable source, actor Ashika Ranganath will be seen in a special song, and will join the sets from Tuesday.

A decorative set has been erected by the art director, Arun Sagar. Raju Sundaram will choreograph the song, which has been composed by Arjun Janya. The shoot for this particular track will go on till Friday, and with this, the film’s shoot will be wrapped, says the source.

With Shekar Chandru handling the cinematography, Kotigobba 3 marks the Kannada debut of Malayalam actor Madonna Sebastian. The film consists of an ensemble cast, including Bollywood actors Sudhanshu Pandey, Aftab Shivdasani and Shraddha Das.

