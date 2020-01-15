Ramesh Aravind to arrive on the big screen as detective Shivaji Surathkal on February 21

By Express News Service

It’s been almost two years since Ramesh Aravind was seen on the silver screen, his last appearance being in Pushpaka Vimana in 2017. All those who have been waiting for the actor’s return can now look forward to watching him as a detective, Shivaji Surathkal, who is set to solve the case of Ranagiri Rahasya.

The 101st film of the actor, which has a running time of two hours and four minutes, is an investigative thriller directed by Akash Srivatsa. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and will be released on February 21.

The film’s story has been penned by the director, along with Abhijith YR. It is like a whodunit that revolves around a murder, the investigation of which is carried by Shivaji Surathkal, a character played by Ramesh Aravind. The film comes with the tag line, Case of Ranagiri Rahasya.

The director is also looking to make this a franchise featuring the character of Shivaji. With this case, Ramesh Aravind will unveil the place, Ranagiri. The film also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Naryan, and has four songs composed by Judah Sandhy and lyrics written by Jayanth Kaikini.

It is produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda under the banner of Anjanadri Cine Creations. A lot of attention has gone into costume designing, which has been done by Shachina Heggar. While camerawork has been handled by Guruprasad MG, editing is by Srikanth and Akash Srivatsa.