Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar’s looks menacing in second look of 'Bhajarangi 2'

Director Harsha is coming up with an untold story;  film made under the banner Jayanna Combines is looking for a summer release

Published: 15th January 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar

By Express News Service

The makers of Bhajarangi 2, who unveiled the film’s second poster on the occasion of Makara Sankranti, have built up a frenzy among the audience, especially the fans of Shivarajkumar.

The poster takes the viewers to another time period, with sketches showing an angry Shiva being worshipped by Chanakya, who is stuck amid creepers.

The image signifies prayers for freedom. According to the director, the second poster signifies search for someone. While the poster has impressed the audience, it will also keep haunting them about what’s in store.

Meanwhile, the director has given hints of coming up with an untold story, which will not be a regular film coming from Shivanna or him.

The film’s title was derived from the duo’s previous hit combination, Bhajarangi 2. It is made under the banner of Jayanna Combines, and is the fourth project in a row with the Century Star, and the third one with  Harsha.

Bhavana is playing the female lead, and there are a host of fresh faces, mostly coming from a theatre background. The technical crew of Bhajarangi 2 includes Arjun Janya as the music director, J Swamy as the cinematographer and Deepu S Kumar as the editor.

Shooting for the film is currently going on at a brisk phase, with the team currently filming the climax portions in Bengaluru. They will then be left with 26 days to complete the movie. The director, who has simultaneously started with the post-production work, is looking for a summer release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhajarangi 2 Shivarajkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
Video
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp