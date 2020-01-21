Home Entertainment Kannada

Aditi Prabhudeva's 'Champion' gets a Marathi version

Aditi Prabhudeva, who was last seen in Sathish Ninasam-starrer Bharmachari, has taken up her next project, which is titled Champion.

Published: 21st January 2020

By Express News Service

The film, directed by Shahuraj Shinde, has her paired opposite Sachin Danpal, and both play the role of engineering students. The title suggests a sports theme, but the film will also have elements of love and comedy. 

This film will be a bilingual, and will be made in Marathi too. The Marathi version will star Sachin Danpal as the hero, though the makers plan to sign up another heroine before they start the shoot.

Meanwhile, Aditi Prabhudeva has completed shooting for her portions for Champion in Kannada, which also features Devaraj, Avinash, Rangayana Raghu, and Chikkanna in pivotal roles. Apart from Champion, Aditi also has Vijayaprasad’s Totapuri in the pipeline. She shares screen space with Jaggesh in the film, which also includes Dhananjay and Suman Ranganath in the cast.

