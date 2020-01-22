Home Entertainment Kannada

It’s all about films for Nikhil Kumar this year

The actor has a series of projects lined up for the year, and an announcement is expected to be made on his birthday today

Published: 22nd January 2020 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

This year is going to be mostly about films for Nikhil Kumar. The actor, who made his debut with Jaguar, was last seen in Seetharama Kalyana, and 2019 also got him busy with political activities. However, he has pretty much chalked out his plans for this year. Nikhil, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, has a handful of good projects and a big list of filmmakers he is associating with, which will keep him busy in 2020. Nikhil is also discussing a project with Lyca Production, and another film with director Krishna, and an official announcement will be made when things gets confirmed. 

Nikhil’s film with Vijay Kumar Konda to start from Jan 30 
 To begin with, Nikhil will start shooting for his third film on January 30. The yet-to-be-titled project marks the debut of Telugu director Vijay Kumar Konda in Kannada cinema. The film will be made in Kannada and Telugu, and jointly produced by Lahari Music and T-Series. The makers are involved in last-minute preparations, and an official announcement will be made on Wednesday, when the team will be revealing further details.  

Teaming up with AP Arjun
Nikhil is also getting associated with Ambari director AP Arjun. This is the first time the actor-director are collaborating for a project. The last film of Arjun, who directed Airavata, was KISS, which had a successful run at the box office. He is now said to be silently working on the script of the movie, which is going to be an action-packed entertainer. It is likely to be launched in June, after Nikhil completes the film with director Vijay Kumar Konda. 

Nikhil to star in film produced by Muniratna
Nikhil Kumar was associated with producer Muniratna in Kurukshetra, the 50th film starring Darshan, in which he played Duryodhana while Nikhil Kumar played the role of Abhimanyu. The mythological drama was declared a blockbuster in 2019. Now, the producer and actor are collaborating for yet another project. The details of the title and the director are yet to be revealed. However, according to a source, the film has a cop-based story.

