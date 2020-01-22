‘It’s time I wait for something that will showcase me well’: Tanya Hope

By Express News Service

With Khaki in Kannada and Disco Raja in Telugu getting released on January 24, Tanya Hope has been busy taking flights between Bengaluru and Hyderabad. And she is facing the situation for the second time, says Tanya. “It was the same case when my Kannada debut Yajamana, starring Darshan, and my first Tamil film, Thadam, with Arun Vijay were released on the same day.

It is a double whammy, and I am quite liking it. Promotions for both the films are hectic, and the realisation of two films releasing on the same day is yet to hit me,” she adds. The actor wants the cycle to continue. “I can’t cut myself into two, but I try to be there in both the cities on the release date,” she chuckles.

According to the actor, the audience will get to see different shades of Tanya Hope in Khaki and Disco Raja, as both deal with different subjects. “Khaki has me paired opposite Chiranjeevi Sarja, and it is all about corruption in the government, how the system fails, and how people have to come together to protect themselves. The Telugu film, Disco Raja, starring Ravi Teja, is based on real-life scientific concepts,” she reveals.

Though she is getting experience in different industries, Tanya says she doesn’t go by the language or region while choosing a project, but by the team and actors she will be working with. “I don’t feel like I am working only in a certain industry, because I interact with the production team, directors, actors and everyone on the sets. I have had good experiences with people in the projects I have worked until now,” she says.

She is also looking forward to the Tamil remake of Vicky Donor, in which she is paired opposite Harish Kalyan. “We are almost through with the shoot, with just one more week of work pending. It is likely to be released in March,” says Tanya, who has been simultaneously reading other scripts. “I am currently waiting for something that will showcase me well, and that I will enjoy doing. I started working in 2016, and in four years, I have done 10 films. It’s time I wait for that ‘good one’,” she says.