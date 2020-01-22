Roberrt shooting gets wrapped up

By Express News Service

Shooting for Darshan’s Roberrt was wrapped up on Tuesday. The film has Tharun Kishore Sudhir wielding the megaphone for the Challenging Star and a 180-member crew, who spent 108 days across various schedules to complete the shoot in Bengaluru. The project has been bankrolled by Umapathy Srinivas Gowda under the banner, Umapathy Films.

It is already into the post-production stage, and the makers are looking at a summer release, targeting April 9 as the release date. Talking about his journey with Roberrt, Tharun said, “Most people are surprised about how we could finish such a big project in this time span, and many of them have given the credit to my planning. But I believe that planning is done by all the directors. However, it can be executed only when two people support it -- the hero and the producer. In this case,

I was lucky. Both Darshan and producer Umapathy trusted me, and stood by me.” The emotional action thriller, is being made with a huge budget and comes with a bevy of stars, including Jagapati Babu, who plays the antagonist, and Asha Bhat, who makes her Kannada film debut.

The cast also includes Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, and Shivaraj K R Pete who will appear in prominent roles. The movie has been shot in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Varanasi. Roberrt, which has been creating a buzz since it went on the floor in June last year, has Arjun Janya composing the music and Sudhakar S Raj handling the camera, while KM Prakash is taking care of editing.