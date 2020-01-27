Home Entertainment Kannada

'Gentleman'  gives a wake-up call 

A still from Gentleman

A still from Gentleman

By Express News Service

The story of Gentleman, starring Prajwal Devaraj, revolves around a man who sleeps for 18 hours a day, and interestingly, the makers are coming up with a song that is aimed at waking up all Indians for a reason. The track, Yeddelu Bharathiya, which means wake up Indians is penned by Yogaraj Bhat. This is the first patriotic song created by the director-lyricist. Bhatru says, “Swami Vivekananda woke up the sleeping Indians. I am trying to wake up this character played by Prajwal Devaraj in the movie. I have written the lyrics that match the character’s problems, and also work as a motivation.”

Popular folk singer Anthony Daasan has rendered his voice for the track. “We felt Anthony Daasan’s voice will best suit the song composed by Ajaneesh B Lokanath. The track will be out on January 29,” says producer Guru Deshpande. The film, directed by Jadesh Kuma, tells the unique tale of a man who suffers from a neurological disorder, which is also called sleeping beauty. Gentleman stars Nishvika Naidu as the female lead, and is set for a worldwide release on February 7.

